“Technically, this plummet was co-authored by three CEOs serving four terms — Marvin Ellison, Ron Johnson and two stints by Myron Ullman,” Segall writes. “By numbers alone, it’s hard to tell who was worse. The stock plunged 65% under Ullman (Act I), 54% under Johnson, 58% under Ullman (Act II) and 66% under Ellison.”
“So I was surprised that Ellison received the praise of many writers reporting his resignation. ‘He helped turn around J.C. Penney,’ said The Street. In what universe that happened may never be known,” Segall writes. “Not only do the writers let Ellison off the hook, they seem to rally under a common theme: it’s all Ron Johnson’s fault. After all, Ron was in and out in less than two years, and the stock was decimated during his reign.”
“However, this narrative ignores two major facts. First, JCP had already lost more than half its value before Johnson took the reins. Second, Ullman and Ellison succeeded only in driving JCP further into the ground,” Segall writes. “The truth is, Johnson’s vision was correct and necessary. History has now proven that JCP was (and is) doomed without a radical plan for reinvention. The company committed the classic sin of throwing out the baby with the bathwater.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Always being right is both a boon and a curse, but we’re unfailingly happy to share our gift with you, dear readers. 😉
This is likely our last JC Penney article — to the chagrin of retail department store afficiandos the world over, we’re sure — unless and until JCP goes tits up, in which case we’ll take a moment to remind those who destroyed what’s left of it that they should have stuck with Johnson and given him time to execute his plan instead of panicking and yanking out the plug way too early. — MacDailyNews, May 6, 2013
