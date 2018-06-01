MacDailyNews Take: It’s for developers.

“Apple is about to hold one of its biggest events of the year,” Andrew Griffin writes for The Independent. “But nobody knows quite what it’s for.”

“The company’s Worldwide Developers Conference is one of the highlights of the year, during which it shows off software updates for all of its products,” Griffin writes. “It can sometimes serve as the launch of major hardware products, too – last year’s event saw the release of the HomePod, for instance, and new laptops are often a fixture.”

MacDailyNews Take: Sheesh, Andrew’s going along great so far, huh? The HomPod was announced at WWDC 2017. It did not ship until February 9, 2018 and did not gain a full feature set (stereo pairing, multi-room audio) until May 29, 2018.

“This time around, nobody knows whether such new products are coming,” Griffin writes. “Nobody knows hardly anything about what will arrive.”

Read more in the full article here.