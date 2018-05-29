“With the release of iOS 11.4, Messages in iCloud, which keeps your iMessage and SMS messages in sync between your Apple devices, is now available to the public,” Joseph Keller writes for iMore.

“In addition to syncing your messages, Messages in iCloud lets you store your messages, photos, and other attachments in iCloud, letting you free up storage space,” Keller writes.

“Messages will also immediately start to appear on new devices after you sign into your iCloud account,” Keller writes, “and once you delete a message thread on one device, it will be automatically deleted on all of your devices.”

