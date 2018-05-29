• Apple Watch (38mm) (Watch1,1)
• Apple Watch (42mm) (Watch1,2)
• Apple Watch Series 2 (38mm) (Watch2,3)
• Apple Watch Series 2 (42mm) (Watch2,4)
• Apple Watch Series 1 (38mm) (Watch2,6)
• Apple Watch Series 1 (42mm) (Watch2,7)
• Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, LTE) (Watch3,1)
• Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, LTE) (Watch3,2)
• Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) (Watch3,3)
• Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) (Watch3,4)
watchOS 4.3.1 can be downloaded through the Apple Watch app on your iPhone via General> Software Update. To install the new operating system, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50% battery, be on a charger, and in range of the connected iPhone.
“Prior to the release of watchOS 4.3.1, Apple stopped letting developers update Apple Watch apps built on the original watchOS 1 SDK. Starting with watchOS 4.3.1, you’ll see an alert when launching a watchOS 1 app warning you that the app may not be compatible with future versions of watchOS,” a href=”https://www.macrumors.com/2018/05/29/apple-releases-watchos-4-3-1/” target=”_new”>Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “This warning suggests Apple will perhaps drop support for watchOS 1 apps entirely in the future, perhaps in the upcoming watchOS 5 update that Apple will unveil at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully this means the Nike+ Run Club won’t bork our runs on our Apple Watch Nike+ units when it’s paused and we switch to the Music or any other app and then return to find the NRC app has spontaneously restarted. Here’s hoping!