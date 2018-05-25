“It’s almost time for Memorial Day weekend, and it may also be time for you to finally buy an Apple Watch Series 3,” Leif Johnson reports for Macworld. “Most of the deals we’ve been seeing on Apple’s popular wearable focus on the Series 1, but Best Buy is selling the Series 3 for just $279 for the 38mm version and $309 for the 42mm version as part of its Memorial Day sale.”

Johnson reports, “That brings the price down $50 from what it normally sells for, and that’s one of the best prices that we’ve seen for it to date.”

“And basically, if you want a specific version of the Series 3, you’ll likely find it here,” Johnson reports. “Best Buy is selling the aluminum casing in its space gray, silver, and gold variations, and in a rare departure for these kinds of deals, you can also pick up the Series 3 with one of Nike’s custom sport bands.”

