“Today, Apple is the most valuable company in the world,” Stoffel writes. “A simple 9% run-up in the stock would make it the world’s first trillion-dollar company.”
Stoffel writes, “In honor of the remarkable 17-year run the stock has been on — during which it delivered a 16,000% return — here are the five stages that led to this momentous landmark.”
• The dawn of the iPod
• The era of the iPhone
• The economic recovery and introduction of the iPad
• The hangover
• Services: Booming growth and a widening moat
MacDailyNews Take: Steve’s amazing machine is just getting started!
The only thing that can stop Apple are Apple themselves.