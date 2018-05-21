“The dual-lens camera on Apple’s iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone 7 Plus is still among the best, but it still only provides two functions: 2x optical zoom and Portrait Mode blur and lighting effects,” Zach Epstein reports for BGR. “Don’t worry though, Apple fans, because we’ve come across a new app that brings incredible new functionality to the iPhone’s dual-lens camera, and you’ve never seen anything else like it.”

“The app is called Apollo, and it’s available right now from the iOS App Store for $1.99,” Epstein reports. “Trust us, it’ll be the best $1.99 you spend all week.”

“The Apollo app ‘hacks’ Apple’s dual camera system and lets you do amazing things to a Portrait Mode photo after you’ve captured it,” Epstein reports. “You can change the direction of light sources, add and remove light sources, adjust brightness and even color, and plenty more. We’ve been using it since it was first released last week, and we’re blown away.”

