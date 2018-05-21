“The app is called Apollo, and it’s available right now from the iOS App Store for $1.99,” Epstein reports. “Trust us, it’ll be the best $1.99 you spend all week.”
“The Apollo app ‘hacks’ Apple’s dual camera system and lets you do amazing things to a Portrait Mode photo after you’ve captured it,” Epstein reports. “You can change the direction of light sources, add and remove light sources, adjust brightness and even color, and plenty more. We’ve been using it since it was first released last week, and we’re blown away.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ve tested the Apollo app on our iPhone X units and it’s very cool – and useful, too!