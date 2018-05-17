“Look at Apple: analysts like Toni Sacconaghi at Bernstein and Katy Huberty at Morgan Stanley have outsized influence when it comes to driving its stock price with their reports,” Karl Kaufman writes for Forbes. “Before releasing its earnings report on May 1, Apple stock went down more than 3.5% on April 20 after Huberty predicted that iPhone sales would be more sluggish than expected and the stock would fall post-earnings.”

“As reported in Barron’s, Huberty’s note ‘offers more troubling fodder to an increasingly negative news cycle: The iPhone X isn’t the top-seller Apple anticipated, the company is struggling to expand its supply of OLED screens, and demand for its products is weaker in China,'” Kaufman writes. “Sacconaghi had lowered his iPhone shipments estimate from 52 million to 51 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Wamsi Mohan wrote in a note to clients, ‘In our opinion, investors are already expecting a weaker CQ2, but the magnitude could be surprising to some.'”

“So what happened when Apple reported earnings on May 1?” Kaufman writes. “iPhone shipments were 52.2 million (led by the top-selling iPhone X), revenue in China increased by 21% and Apple announced a 16% dividend increase and a $100 billion share repurchase program.”

“Analysts are paid millions of dollars a year, their firms have the most expensive algorithms and predictive models and yet, they consistently miss the mark with their predictions. The market, however, responds to these reports as if they were gospel,” Kaufman writes. “Spencer Jakab, a former analyst for Credit Suisse and currently a writer for the Wall Street Journal, wrote about his former profession, ‘Analysts are, as a group at least, like the farmer who bolts the barn door after the horse has run into the meadow.'”

