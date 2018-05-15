“Adobe today announced the launch of the XD CC Starter plan, which provides users with free access to Adobe’s all-in-one UX/UI design platform,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“Adobe’s new XD CC Starter plan offers no-cost usage of Adobe XD for Mac and Windows and mobile apps for iOS and Android to allow users to design, prototype, and share user experiences,” Clover reports. “Starter Plan users can create an unlimited number of XD documents, expert assets for production, and create videos. One design prototype and one design spec at a time can be shared, with a paid plan available to enable unlimited sharing.”

Clover reports, “Adobe XD is free as of today and can be downloaded from the Adobe XD website.”

Read more in the full article here.