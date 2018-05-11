“FileVault is Apple’s full disk encryption feature that’s built into macOS. With it enabled, the entire contents of your SSD or hard drive is encrypted and accessible only when you log in to your user account. Booting your Mac into Safe Mode leaves your drive encrypted and accessible only after entering your passcode,” Gamet writes. “Apple uses AES-XTS AES-128 encryption with a 256-bit key to keep your data locked down and private. That’s great for keeping prying eyes out of your drive if your computer is lost or stolen.”
Gamet writes, “FileVault also protects you from the simple back door hack Tokyoneon…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: FileVault offers an extra layer of security, so if you don’t have it enabled, you might consider doing so.
