“Apple Inc.’s plan to reinvent cable TV is starting to look a lot like the strategy of its rival Amazon,” Lucas Shaw, Gerry Smith, and Mark Gurman report for Bloomberg. “For the first time, Apple plans to begin selling subscriptions to certain video services directly via its TV app, rather than asking users to subscribe to them through apps individually downloaded from the App Store, according to people familiar with the matter.”

“This would simplify the process and bolster Apple’s TV app on Apple TV, iPhones and iPads, making it a central place for people to find, watch, and buy content,” Shaw, Smith, and Gurman report. “Right now, the TV app aggregates content from other providers, allowing people to locate shows from a wide array of apps and channels like ABC, NBA League Pass and HBO, rather than having to hop between different apps. But then Apple sends customers outside its app to buy access to those channels or watch shows. With the pending change, subscription purchasing would move to the TV app. Apple could eventually move the streaming to its own app, instead of sending users to third parties.”

“Cupertino, California-based Apple plans to roll out this feature in the next year, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing plans that aren’t public,” Shaw, Smith, and Gurman report. “Potential partners described Apple’s efforts with the TV app as the company’s latest experimentation. ”

