iOS 11.3.1 improves the security of your iPhone or iPad and addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone 8 devices because they were serviced with non-genuine replacement displays.
Note: Non-genuine replacement displays may have compromised visual quality and may fail to work correctly. Apple-certified screen repairs are performed by trusted experts who use genuine Apple parts. See https://support.apple.com for more information.
iOS 11.3.1 (Build 15E302) is for:
• iPad Air (Wi-Fi) (iPad4,1)
• iPad Air (Cellular) (iPad4,2)
• iPad Air (China) (iPad4,3)
• iPad mini 2 (Wi-Fi) (iPad4,4)
• iPad mini 2 (Cellular) (iPad4,5)
• iPad mini 2 (China) (iPad4,6)
• iPad mini 3 (Wi-Fi) (iPad4,7)
• iPad mini 3 (Cellular) (iPad4,8)
• iPad mini 3 (China) (iPad4,9)
• iPad mini 4 (Wi-Fi) (iPad5,1)
• iPad mini 4 (Cellular) (iPad5,2)
• iPad Air 2 (Wi-Fi) (iPad5,3)
• iPad Air 2 (Cellular) (iPad5,4)
• iPad 5 (Wi-Fi) (iPad6,11)
• iPad 5 (Cellular) (iPad6,12)
• iPad Pro (9.7”, Wi-Fi) (iPad6,3)
• iPad Pro (9.7”, Cellular) (iPad6,4)
• iPad Pro (Wi-Fi) (iPad6,7)
• iPad Pro (Cellular) (iPad6,8)
• iPad Pro 2 (12.9”, Wi-Fi) (iPad7,1)
• iPad Pro 2 (12.9”, Cellular) (iPad7,2)
• iPad Pro (10.5”, Wi-Fi) (iPad7,3)
• iPad Pro (10.5”, Cellular) (iPad7,4)
• iPad7,5 (iPad7,5)
• iPad7,6 (iPad7,6)
• iPhone X (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,3)
• iPhone 8 (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,1)
• iPhone 8 Plus (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,2)
• iPhone 8 (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,4)
• iPhone 8 Plus (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,5)
• iPhone X (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,6)
• iPhone 5s (GSM/LTE) (iPhone6,1)
• iPhone 5s (CDMA/LTE) (iPhone6,2)
• iPhone 6 Plus (iPhone7,1)
• iPhone 6 (iPhone7,2)
• iPhone 6s (iPhone8,1)
• iPhone 6s Plus (iPhone8,2)
• iPhone SE (iPhone8,4)
• iPhone 7 (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone9,1)
• iPhone 7 Plus (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone9,2)
• iPhone 7 (GSM/LTE) (iPhone9,3)
• iPhone 7 Plus (GSM/LTE) (iPhone9,4)
• iPod touch 6G (iPod7,1)
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222