“Authorities in Florida showed up to a funeral home and tried to unlock a dead man’s cell phone using his finger,” Alix Langone reports for Money. “‘I just felt so disrespected and violated,’ Victoria Armstrong, the fiancée of the deceased, Linus Phillip, 30, told the Tampa Bay Times. Armstrong said two detectives showed up to the Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home in Clearwater, Fla. and tried to active Philip’s iPhone sensor by physically holding his finger up to it.”

“Phillip was killed a month ago by Largo, Fla. police after he tried to drive away from a police officer to avoid being searched after a traffic stop,” Langone reports. “Largo Police Lt. Randall Chaney told the Tampa Bay Times that the detectives were trying to gain access to and protect data relevant to their investigation into Phillip’s death, as well as another investigation Phillip was involved in related to drugs.”

Langone reports, “There is no expectation of privacy after a person passes away, so the move to access the iPhone by detectives was legal, but not necessarily appropriate or ethical…”

Read more in the full article here.