“I just got a couple LIFX Mini (A19) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulbs [$24.99] for my living room and bedroom lights,” Jim Lynch blogs eponymously. “They installed and integrated easily in HomeKit, and now I can control both lights via Siri on my HomePods.”

“These are my first smart bulbs, and I am very impressed with them. They don’t require a hub, and the LIFX app on my iPhone has some very cool features,” Lynch writes. “It’s easy to change colors, use effects and manage my bulbs.”

“I’m impressed with how well Siri has performed too. Siri gets a lot of negative comments from people, but he has done an excellent job for me,” Lynch writes. “Voice commands work well with these bulbs and Siri has not failed me yet. I was able to tell Siri to change the bulb color to purple, blue, yellow, etc. And it was easy to go back to the regular white or warm white color. Siri didn’t miss a beat and confirmed each change as it happened.”

