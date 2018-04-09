“Over time, many of these features were restored even as the apps expanded what they did in other areas,” Fleishman writes. “Pages 7 continues on this path. While it’s numbered as a major release to keep it in harmony with Pages for iOS, the iOS release has a greater number of significant additions.”
“The flagship change includes book templates for interactive EPUB ebooks, allowing an end-to-end workflow for creating rich digital documents without the compromise of starting with templates and pages designed for printer output, even after all these years,” Fleishman writes. “Pages 7 for macOS is a significant bump up for people who routinely produce documents shared digitally, whether as PDF or in EPUB ebook format.”
Much more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Note: Also check out Fleishman’s Pages 4 for iOS review here.
