“On Tuesday, April 3, Nasim Najafi Aghdam approached YouTube’s headquarters in San Diego, California and started shooting. She ended up injuring three people, with a fourth suffering a twisted ankle sustained during what must have been a situation full of panic,” Matthew Humphries reports for PC Magazine. “Aghdam was found dead by local police with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

“Her actions look to be a response to YouTube filtering her videos and therefore impacting her income,” Humphries reports. “She apparently hated the company and decided to commit this horrific act.”

“Google is now dealing with the fallout, and what must be some very worried and scared employees. In response, the company is taking action to ensure everyone is safe going forward,” Humphries reports. “Using the Google Communications Twitter account, the YouTube Team posted this statement:”

An update from YouTube. pic.twitter.com/HG4LgCupRi — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 4, 2018

