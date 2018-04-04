“With the return of AirPlay 2 in iOS 11.4, it appears that Apple still has some tricks up its sleeve,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “Readers and Redditors are reporting that the AirPort Express (the ‘latest’ model released in 2012) is showing up as a speaker accessory in the Home app.”

“This suggests the new AirPort Express will support AirPlay 2 to participate in features like multi-room playback alongside other speakers like the HomePod,” Mayo reports. “Based on behavior in the first iOS 11.4 beta, it appears support will be limited to the 2012 AirPort Express generation only. Older models are not showing up in the Home app at all. The appearance of AirPort Express in Home app mirrors how the Apple TV works under AirPlay 2; they also appear as speaker devices in the Home app.”

“Of course,” Mayo reports, “we don’t know when AirPlay 2 will actually be released…”

Read more in the full article here.