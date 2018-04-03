“You could argue that Apple’s Scott Forstall-era iPhone software gave digital skeuomorphic designs a bad name, especially after skeuomorphism escalated to an obnoxious level in iOS 6 which culminated with Forstall’s departure and the Great Flattening of iOS,” Christian Zibreg reports for iDownloadBlog.

“A software calendar with a skeuomorphic design would typically imitate the appearance of binding on a paper desk calendar complete with faux coiled wire hinge. Or, a note-taking app might mimic the appearance of yellow post-it notes and implement faux leather stitching,” Zibreg reports. “This was the golden age for skeuomorphism.”

“Tired of minimalism, one designer wants to bring skeuomorphism back,” Zibreg reports. “Available on Dribble, [designer Michael Flarup’s] skeuomorphic concepts for the Opus One app veer off the path of minimalism, expectedly evoking strong reactions. As evidenced by the screenshots, you probably haven’t seen this amount of skeuomorphism on an iPhone X before.”



