“Comparing the 9.7-inch iPad’s official technical specifications with the iPad Pro hardware specifications reveals more than a dozen important differences between the two products,” Zibreg writes. “The quad-core A10 Fusion chip in the new iPad (the same one powers the iPhone 7 series) is clocked at 2.2 GHz versus the 1.4GHz dual-core A9 chip in its 2017 sibling. The iPad Pro models are powered by an enhanced “X” edition of the A10 Fusion chip. Compared to the Apple A8 part, A10x Fusion is a powerhouse of a chip that delivers 2.5x faster CPU performance and 4.3x faster graphics. Its non-X A10 Fusion counterpart in the new iPad boasts 2x faster CPU performance and 2.7x faster graphics.”
“The new iPad has 2GB of RAM while iPad Pro features double that at 4GB. More RAM = better multitasking,” Zibreg writes. “For example, the new iPad supports 11’s Split View and Slide Over multitasking modes, but running them in parallel results in the Split View apps being dimmed.”
MacDailyNews Take: Beside the RAM discrepancy, it’s the iPad Pro’s ProMotion display that really sets the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros apart.
We can’t wait to see Apple’s next-gen iPad Pro models with (we expect) TrueDepth cameras, Apple A11X Socs, and other significant improvements. Those should be quite the powerhouse tablet computers!