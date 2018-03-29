“Apple’s new sixth-generation iPad packs a bunch of tech for just $329,” Christian Zibreg writes for iDownloadBlog. “In addition to supporting Apple Pencil like iPad Pro with the same touch sample rate of 240 Hz, it comes outfitted with improved cameras and the A10 Fusion chip for faster performance, smoother graphics and augmented reality features.”

“Comparing the 9.7-inch iPad’s official technical specifications with the iPad Pro hardware specifications reveals more than a dozen important differences between the two products,” Zibreg writes. “The quad-core A10 Fusion chip in the new iPad (the same one powers the iPhone 7 series) is clocked at 2.2 GHz versus the 1.4GHz dual-core A9 chip in its 2017 sibling. The iPad Pro models are powered by an enhanced “X” edition of the A10 Fusion chip. Compared to the Apple A8 part, A10x Fusion is a powerhouse of a chip that delivers 2.5x faster CPU performance and 4.3x faster graphics. Its non-X A10 Fusion counterpart in the new iPad boasts 2x faster CPU performance and 2.7x faster graphics.”

“The new iPad has 2GB of RAM while iPad Pro features double that at 4GB. More RAM = better multitasking,” Zibreg writes. “For example, the new iPad supports 11’s Split View and Slide Over multitasking modes, but running them in parallel results in the Split View apps being dimmed.”

