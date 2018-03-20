“The world has a new record holder for the largest SSD, and it comes in at 100TB,” Micah Singleton reports for The Verge.

“The Nimbus Data ExaDrive DC100 is a new, massive drive that is currently being tested with select customers and will be available to purchase this summer,” Singleton reports. “The company says the DC100 will utilize 3D NAND flash memory, which can provide enough capacity to store 20,000 HD movies, or 20 million songs, (if people still downloaded music), and is capable of read and write speeds of 500MB/s.”

Singleton reports, “As usual with these massive drives, they aren’t targeted at consumers, but they do give a glimpse into a near future…”

