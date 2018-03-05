“The update offers support for some features that are available in iOS 11.3, like Messages on iCloud, which uploads all of your iMessages to the cloud,” Clover reports. “It will also support Business Chat, a feature coming when iOS 11.3 and macOS 10.13.4 are released to the public, and it includes improved support for eGPUs.”
Clover reports, “The macOS 10.13.4 update also brings the smoke cloud wallpaper that was previously only available on the iMac Pro, it replaces the ‘iBooks’ app with the new renamed ‘Books’ app, and it introduces a warning when opening up a 32-bit app as part of an effort to phase them out.”
MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait for Messages on iCloud to finally arrive, so our Messages can finally be all synced up and uniform across our myriad macOS and iOS devices!