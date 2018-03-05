“Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 update to developers, two weeks after seeding the third beta and two weeks after the release of a macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 Supplemental Update to address a bug that could cause apps to crash when receiving a character from the Indian language Telugu,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“The update offers support for some features that are available in iOS 11.3, like Messages on iCloud, which uploads all of your iMessages to the cloud,” Clover reports. “It will also support Business Chat, a feature coming when iOS 11.3 and macOS 10.13.4 are released to the public, and it includes improved support for eGPUs.”

Clover reports, “The macOS 10.13.4 update also brings the smoke cloud wallpaper that was previously only available on the iMac Pro, it replaces the ‘iBooks’ app with the new renamed ‘Books’ app, and it introduces a warning when opening up a 32-bit app as part of an effort to phase them out.”

