“Amazon has reportedly agreed to acquire smart home company Ring for more than $1 billion, according to Reuters,” Natt Garun reports for The Verge. “Ring is best known for selling its connected doorbells, security cameras, and floodlights, while Amazon introduced its own line of smart home solutions last fall with the Amazon Cloud Cam and Amazon Key.”

“Like many of Amazon’s previous acquisitions, Ring is expected to continue to operate under its own branding and integrate product features into core Amazon products — just as Whole Foods has begun selling 365-branded products on Amazon’s Prime delivery service, while Twitch and Audible run independently from Amazon.com,” Garun reports. “‘We’re excited to work with this talented team and help them in their mission to keep homes safe and secure,’ an Amazon spokesperson tells The Verge. With the emphasis on security, it is likely that Amazon is buying Ring to integrate more home surveillance features onto its Echo line of smart speakers, or enhance its Cloud Cam product.”

Garun reports, “Meanwhile, Ring is responding to users on its Twitter page after news of the acquisition, noting that HomeKit support is expected to be forthcoming.:

Read more in the full article here.