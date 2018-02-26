Apple to have own-brand, high-end over-ear headphones with all-new design; to be as convenient as AirPods with better sound quality; shipments to begin 4Q18F at earliest; Primax & SZS will be the key suppliers & will benefit from high ASPs. We believe that after AirPods and HomePod, Apple’s next addition will be high-end over-ear headphones, making its acoustic accessory lineup more complete. Existing suppliers Primax and SZS will be Apple’s partners on this new product. — Ming-Chi Kuo
MacDailyNews Take: With HomePod as evidence, we believe Apple can deliver the headphones that are of higher quality than competitors at their price point. Factor in the seamlessness of the Apple W2 chip-equippend AirPods and these new Apple headphones will be hot sellers.
