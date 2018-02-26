“KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued a new research note outlining his expectations for Apple’s ‘acoustic accessories’ pipeline, claiming the company is working on both updated AirPods and ‘own-brand, high-end over-ear headphones’ with an ‘all-new design,'” Eric Slivka reports for MacRumors. “The new over-ear headphones are said to debut in the fourth quarter of this year at the earliest.”

Apple to have own-brand, high-end over-ear headphones with all-new design; to be as convenient as AirPods with better sound quality; shipments to begin 4Q18F at earliest; Primax & SZS will be the key suppliers & will benefit from high ASPs. We believe that after AirPods and HomePod, Apple’s next addition will be high-end over-ear headphones, making its acoustic accessory lineup more complete. Existing suppliers Primax and SZS will be Apple’s partners on this new product. — Ming-Chi Kuo

Read more in the full article here.