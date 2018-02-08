“Two friends have beat million-to-one odds to crack the facial recognition on the iPhone X – after discovering it accepted both their faces,” Shivali Best reports for The Mirror. “Joe Clayton, 23, was shocked when best pal Brad Butcher, 22, unlocked Apple’s most expensive phone just by looking at it.”

“The construction site manager had set up the gadget so only his face appearing in front of the camera would unlock the phone,” Best reports. “But the phone will also give Ben access – and therefore make contactless payments – despite Apple claiming the chances of a mix up are one in a million.”

Clayton and Butcher “have distinctly different shaped faces, noses and mouths. The discovery casts doubt on the security claims of the phone and Apple’s ‘million to one’ claims,” Best reports. “”



