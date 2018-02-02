“After well over a year of planning and construction, Apple’s first ever retail store in Austria has an opening date set for February 24th,” Michael Steeber reports for 9to5Mac.

“It was first reported in August 2016 that Apple was finalizing contracts to establish their retail presence in Austria’s capital of Vienna,” Steeber reports. “The company chose to take over and remodel a storefront in the upscale shopping neighborhood at Kärntner Straße that once housed fashion brand Esprit.”

“The origins of Kärntner Straße date back to at least the 1200s, and historical records show that the building Apple will occupy was built at earliest in 1894. While the structure has been modified significantly over the years, Apple’s renovation is designed to add long-term value to the old town,” Steeber reports. “The store’s completed design will likely be reminiscent of Apple Schildergasse in Germany, and Apple Regent Street in London, a project completed by architecture firm Foster + Partners, the same company behind the planning of Apple Park and other recent flagship Apple retail locations.”



