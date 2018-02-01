“Supply chain reports have indicated that the Cupertino, California-based technology giant has cut iPhone X orders in half for early 2018,” Gurman and King report. “Multiple analysts also have said the iPhone X was not the holiday smash hit that some expected.”
“Earlier on Wednesday, Broadcom said it expects a ‘greater-than-seasonal decline in wireless’ components, indicating fewer than anticipated sales of its chips for its fiscal second quarter, which ends in April,” Gurman and King report. “Qorvo Inc., predicted current quarter sales of as little as $645 million, missing analysts’ estimates by more than $100 million. Qorvo makes radio-frequency chips and gets about 40 percent of its sales from Apple, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll wait to see what guidance Apple provides along with what Cook and Maestri say later today, thanks.
Note: The record for iPhones sold in a single quarter stands at 78.29 million units, set during the holiday 2017 (fiscal Q117) quarter.