“Qualcomm Inc. and Broadcom Ltd., key suppliers to Apple Inc., have implied that orders related to the iPhone tailed off more than normal at this time of year,” Mark Gurman and Ian King report for Bloomberg. “Some of Apple’s iPhones are built with Qualcomm’s modems, which are chips for connecting to cellular networks. The San Diego-based chipmaker said Wednesday that orders from a large ‘thin modem’ customer tailed off at worse-than-typical levels in the quarter. It was widely interpreted that the customer is Apple.”

“Supply chain reports have indicated that the Cupertino, California-based technology giant has cut iPhone X orders in half for early 2018,” Gurman and King report. “Multiple analysts also have said the iPhone X was not the holiday smash hit that some expected.”

“Earlier on Wednesday, Broadcom said it expects a ‘greater-than-seasonal decline in wireless’ components, indicating fewer than anticipated sales of its chips for its fiscal second quarter, which ends in April,” Gurman and King report. “Qorvo Inc., predicted current quarter sales of as little as $645 million, missing analysts’ estimates by more than $100 million. Qorvo makes radio-frequency chips and gets about 40 percent of its sales from Apple, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.”

