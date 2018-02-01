“Kantar Worldpanel’s latest data on mobile operating systems suggests that the X model helped Apple increase its share versus Android in some of the world’s biggest markets,” Savov writes. “Across Europe, the United States, Japan, urban China, and Australia, the iPhone X was one of the top three best-selling phones in December. Consider that this is a device whose starting price outside the US is even higher, starting at $1,400 or more, and it can inch close to $2,000 once all the necessary accessories are factored in. I’ll allow the legendary Walt Mossberg to sum up the consumer response to the iPhone X:”
“As usual, Walt is not alone in his judgment and experience. Everyone I have asked that has purchased an iPhone X has expressed happiness with that decision,” Savov writes. “All I hear about are the fluid and intuitive gestures to navigate the UI, the gorgeous display, the improved battery life, the futuristic ease of Face ID, and a bunch of other small things that make the user experience a happy one.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, a masterpiece iPhone X most certainly is.
Beyond the notch, after our first weekend with our iPhone X units… it’s already crystal clear that this is the best iPhone Apple has ever made. You can have ours after you pry them out of our cold dead hands. — MacDailyNews, November 6, 2017