“The iPhone X is the biggest risk Apple has yet taken with its most important product — the most influential single product in consumer electronics history — and what’s striking to me is how casually we’ve all accepted its success,” Vlad Savov writes for The Verge. “Apple fans and detractors alike both seem to have taken it for granted that the iPhone X would be as good and as well received as it has been.”

“Kantar Worldpanel’s latest data on mobile operating systems suggests that the X model helped Apple increase its share versus Android in some of the world’s biggest markets,” Savov writes. “Across Europe, the United States, Japan, urban China, and Australia, the iPhone X was one of the top three best-selling phones in December. Consider that this is a device whose starting price outside the US is even higher, starting at $1,400 or more, and it can inch close to $2,000 once all the necessary accessories are factored in. I’ll allow the legendary Walt Mossberg to sum up the consumer response to the iPhone X:”

For me, it’s been the best smartphone I’ve ever owned or tested, so far. It’s fast, fluid, and, for me, a perfect body size to screen ratio. I use mine more heavily than the 6s it replaced and have seen terrific battery life. It took no time to adjust to the lack of home button. — Walt Mossberg (@waltmossberg) January 31, 2018



“As usual, Walt is not alone in his judgment and experience. Everyone I have asked that has purchased an iPhone X has expressed happiness with that decision,” Savov writes. “All I hear about are the fluid and intuitive gestures to navigate the UI, the gorgeous display, the improved battery life, the futuristic ease of Face ID, and a bunch of other small things that make the user experience a happy one.”

