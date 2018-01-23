“Last Friday (Jan. 19), while looking for a new replacement battery for his iPhone at an electronics store in China, a man inexplicably decided to bite into one of the batteries to somehow test its authenticity, leading the device to suddenly explode in a ball of fire,” Keoni Everington reports for Taiwan News.

“Video of the bizarre incident which captured in the store’s CCTV camera was posted on the Chinese video sharing site miaopai.com on Jan. 20 and since been viewed over 4.45 million times,” Everington reports. “In the video, a man places an iPhone battery in his mouth and he proceeds to bite it, apparently to test its authenticity or durability.”

“Because his teeth likely caused a catastrophic rupture to the device’s casing, it suddenly burst into a massive ball of fire which engulfed both he and his female companion,” Everington reports. “Fortunately, news outlets report that no one was injured in the blast, but many in the store were startled by the sudden explosion.”



