“It’s only the first day of CES 2018 in Vegas, but already a definite trend is emerging: AX Wi-Fi routers,” Chris Mills reports for BGR. “The new standard, 802.11ax, is the next big evolution in Wi-Fi. It handles multiple devices — like all your smart-home gadgets — much better than existing routers, and also has a headline-grabbing top speed of 6,000Mbps, about 300 times faster than the average home internet speed.”

“D-Link and Asus have already unveiled 802.11ax routers at CES this year, and you can expect to see more routers, as well as devices that can handle the speed, announced as the show goes on,” Mills reports. “802.11ax isn’t technically ready for commercial release just yet. The Wi-Fi Alliance, a consortium of companies that designs and certifies Wi-Fi standards, isn’t planning on certifying devices until later this year. The routers being unveiled at CES will have the hardware to support the standard, but devices that can use the speeds won’t be available for months.”

Mills reports, “But unlike some previous changes, 802.11ax isn’t so much about pushing top speeds — it’s more interesting for its ability to handle many devices at once, or work better in a congested radio environment.”

