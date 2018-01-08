“They don’t scale. They don’t collate. They’re not granular. They’re not flexible,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “The list of complaints about iPhone and iPad notifications is long. So, how can Apple fix them?”

Here’s a snippet from iMore’s “Vector” podcast:

Dieter: “The New York Times” once a year makes all of their reporters use the website on their phones and use their app. It does not allow them to go to newyorktimes.com on their computers.

I would love for a week for a bunch of Apple engineers and designers to have their home screens disabled. They can only use their phones the way that I use my phone, which is notifications first, and then only after you triage that stuff do you go and open up an app. Usually by the time you’re done triaging, you want to move onto something else anyway.

It is possible to use an Android phone and almost never tap an icon on the home screen to deal with something because everything that you want is so carefully curated and set up in your notifications panel. I’d love to see an iOS engineer try and live that way because I bet that we would see some fixes pretty quickly. [laughs]

Rene: That’s super-interesting to me because the -1 home screen, which is the — I forget what they call it now — Siri Today view thing plus widgets plus all of that is supposed to be a step towards a more modern home screen, but it’s two things…

Dieter: It’s the most underrated part of iOS, also, by the way. I love that screen.

Christina: I do, too. I wish that I could make it my main screen.

Rene: I think it’s sort of a soft test for that, because they reiterate it so often. It’s like every version of iOS, it gets a little bit better, a little bit smarter, and it does a little bit more, but it’s still separate from notifications.

