“The Neutrogena SkinScanner will be formally unveiled next week at the annual CES in Las Vegas. It’s the latest in a series of connected beauty products that have been shown off at CES in recent years,” Goode writes. “It’s also the latest in a series of beauty products that promises self-betterment through a Bluetooth attachment to a specific brand.”
“Using machine learning, the app compares your skin to other users in your age range. It then assigns a score, up to 100, for each of these three categories. Below that, the app shows a blue ‘Improve’ button, which leads you to a Neutrogena store,” Goode writes. “The Neutrogena SkinScanner will start shipping in the US this summer and will cost $50.”
MacDailyNews Take: Goode reports that the device/app won’t “attempt to treat acne or detect signs of melanoma” because that would require FDA approval. We’s like to see Johnson & Johnson or some other company seek such FDA approval as a product that could detect melanoma early would be of great value.