“Apple has been accused of racism, amid reports that the Face ID authentication technology on its new iPhone X is failing to distinguish between Chinese users,” Sophie Curtis reports for The Mirror. “A man from Shanghai bought his wife the new gadget soon after it was released last month, but she was shocked to discover it could be unlocked by her teenage son.”

“The man, identified only by his surname Liu, phoned Apple’s customer service hotline to report the problem,” Curtis reports. “He was told it was an isolated case and was due to the fact his wife and son look very similar. However, Apple has reportedly launched an investigation into the Liu family’s claims. This is not the first reported incident of Chinese users being able to unlock each other’s iPhone Xs. Last week, AsiaOne reported that a woman from Nanjing discovered her colleague was able to unlock her phone using Face ID.”

“Apple claims the probability that a random person in the population could look at your iPhone X and unlock it using Face ID is approximately one in a million. However, there are some caveats. If you have a twin or a sibling who looks very similar to you, the probability of a false match is higher,” Curtis reports. “It is also higher for children under the age of 13, because their distinct facial features may not have fully developed, according to Apple.”

MacDailyNews Take: The data are the data and the quest to obliterate all meaning of the word “racism” via wild misapplication continues with abandon. Information about how Apple’s advanced Face ID hardware and software works can be found here.

