“Virtual assistants are destined to do much more than send memos, capture shopping lists or tell cheesy jokes — they will become one of the primary ways we interact with the ambient AI that will surround every part of our lives in the not-too-distant future,” Evans writes. “With so much at stake, public image means a whole lot, and that’s why I found it so interesting to take a look at a recent virtual assistant customer satisfaction study from CBT Nuggets.”
“They asked 500 people to rate their experience of using Siri, Cortana, Google Now, Google Home and Alexa for various tasks and in different situations,” Evans writes. “Overall, despite all the mockery Apple’s virtual assistant has to endure, Siri delivered the highest percentage of perfectly completed device responses in both quiet and noisy environments. It gets it right 70 percent of the time overall.”
MacDailyNews Take: With 65% overall satisfaction rate, Siri has plenty of headroom for improvement. Google Now and Cortana have even more room, with just 59% and 46% overall satisfaction respectively.
With machine learning, we expect Siri to show even more improvement than it has recently. Those who use Siri regularly likely agree that Siri has shown noticeable improvement in the last few months.