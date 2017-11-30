“New York City is not known for its peace and quiet, and downtown Brooklyn’s Atlantic Terminal offers plenty of commotion both above and below ground,” Neil Hughes writes for AppleInsider. “It’s for that reason that Apple’s latest flagship retail store was designed to minimize those distractions, with custom made floors and ceilings that dampen street noise and even cut down on ground vibrations.”

“Ahead of its grand opening to the public this Saturday, AppleInsider took a tour of the new Apple store, located at the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Ashland Place,” Hughes writes. “Just steps from the Atlantic Terminal transportation hub, as well as the Barclays Center arena, it’s a heavily trafficked corner — and also a noisy one.”

“Jason Barlia, market director for Apple’s stores in New York City, told AppleInsider that the floor itself was engineered to be isolated from the rest of the building. That’s because Atlantic Terminal is the intersection of five major subway lines — something you can feel under your feet when a train pulls into the station,” Hughes writes. “Overhead is a sloping timber canopy, starting at about 30 feet high outside the store, designed to create what the company calls a ‘premium sound experience.'”



