“iOS 11.2 introduces Apple Pay Cash, Apple’s new peer-to-peer payments service,” Clover reports. “Apple Pay Cash works through the Messages app and is designed to allow for quick person-to-person money transfers. It’s available as a dedicated iMessage app in Messages, with cash transferred through the app.”
“On the iPhone X, iOS 11.2 adds a small bar underneath the icons located at the upper right side of the device on the Lock screen, which is designed to make the location of the Control Center gesture more clear.,” Clover reports. “In Control Center on all devices, there are two new informational pop-ups that are displayed when using the Wi-Fi or Bluetooth toggles. These pop-ups explain that Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are disabled temporarily rather than permanently when accessed from Control Center. ”
More about changes in iOS 11.2 in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: For those of us who already know the iPhone X gestures by heart, we’d like for Apple to allow us to turn the white bars off.
Enough with the unremovable training wheels, Apple!