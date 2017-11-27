“Just over a month ago KGI’s Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, wrote in a report picked up by MacRumors that while the company’s production problems with the iPhone X were getting resolved that he believed that there would only be 2 to 3 million units to be shipped into the distribution channel ahead of its launch,” Chuck Jones writes for Forbes. “He cut his forecast from 30 to 35 million X’s in the December quarter down to 25-30 million. And he wrote that shipments would ‘“pick up markedly’ in the March quarter.”

“There have been a number of data points indicating that the iPhone X’s demand has been at least solid if not strong with the wild card being that its lead-time has fallen to 1 to 2 weeks very quickly,” Jones writes. “Overall he believes that the X’s demand is strong and that its March quarter shipments should be flat to slightly lower than the December quarters. Since Apple doesn’t break out unit sales by model and that the iPhone’s March quarter unit sales have been down by 18% (post iPhone 6 launch), 32% and 35% the past two years, respectively, I believe it could be hard for them to be flat since the X’s lead-time is down to 1 to 2 weeks and production seems to be ramping well.”

