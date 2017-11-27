“There have been a number of data points indicating that the iPhone X’s demand has been at least solid if not strong with the wild card being that its lead-time has fallen to 1 to 2 weeks very quickly,” Jones writes. “Overall he believes that the X’s demand is strong and that its March quarter shipments should be flat to slightly lower than the December quarters. Since Apple doesn’t break out unit sales by model and that the iPhone’s March quarter unit sales have been down by 18% (post iPhone 6 launch), 32% and 35% the past two years, respectively, I believe it could be hard for them to be flat since the X’s lead-time is down to 1 to 2 weeks and production seems to be ramping well.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Kuo estimates the current iPhone X production levels are between 440,000 and 550,000 units per day!
If March quarter iPhone X sales can match holiday quarter sales, it would be amazing and an absolutely staggering number of units would have been moved during the early months of the iPhone X revolution!