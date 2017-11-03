“Before we dive in blindly, let’s get some 10-ray X-ray recon from our friends at Creative Electron,” iFixit reports. “Here’s what we found: Not one, but two battery cells. That’s a first in an iPhone! A super-tiny logic board footprint. Based on the overlaid solder points, it looks like there are two stacked layers. There’s a mysterious chip down between the Taptic Engine and lower speaker—we’re curious to see what’s down there!”
“The dual-cell design is more of a space-utilization measure than a capacity-changing one,” iFixit reports. “Two cells allows for more creative shapes and placement, to best take advantage of the space left over by shrinking the logic board.
MacDailyNews Take: iFixit grades iPhone X repairability as 6 out of 10 (with 10 being the easiest to repair) which is amazing for a device that’s so compact and feature laden.
Check out the images, the iPhone X is perhaps even more beautiful inside than it is outside! Steve Jobs would love the inside of iPhone X, that’s for sure!