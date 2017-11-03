“Broadcom Ltd. is considering a bid of more than $100 billion for Qualcomm Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be the biggest-ever takeover of a chipmaker,” Ed Hammond, Dinesh Nair, and Ian King report for Bloomberg. “Broadcom is speaking to advisers about the potential deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because talks are private. The offer of about $70 a share would include cash and stock and is likely to be made in the coming days, the people said. A final decision on whether to proceed has not been made, they said.”

“Qualcomm shares rose as much as 19 percent in New York in their biggest intraday move since October 2008, after Bloomberg News first reported the takeover plans. They closed up 13 percent at $61.81, valuing the company at $91 billion,” Hammond, Nair, and King report. “Broadcom rose 5.5 percent, for a market valuation of about $112 billion.”

“Broadcom, a major supplier of iPhone parts that counts Apple among its largest customers, said this week it will return its headquarters to the U.S. from Singapore. The company already lists San Jose, California, as a corporate co-headquarters,” Hammond, Nair, and King report. “Qualcomm finds itself in a weakened state. A legal battle with Apple is costing revenue and jeopardizing a business model that for years made Qualcomm one of the most successful chipmakers. Before today, its shares had slumped 16 percent this year, compared with a 41 percent surge in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.”

Read more in the full article here.