“The release notes for the update are sparse, with the company calling out only the 70 new emoji, a Bluetooth bug involving Apple Pay, reliability improvements to Microsoft Exchange message syncronization, and a Spotlight input problem,” Wuerthele reports. “Apple does note in a separate security content page that the assorted KRACK wi-fi vulnerabilities have been patched.”
Wuerthele reports, “Apple has also updated it’s developer beta test version of High Sierra 10.13.2.”
MacDailyNews Take: Plus, it’s snappy!
(Much snappier than our slightly belated coverage of it.)
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Robert P. Hartle” for the heads up.]