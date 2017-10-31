“Shortly after releases of the rest of the Apple-supplied operating systems, the company has also issued macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 with support for the new emoji, and other fixes,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“The release notes for the update are sparse, with the company calling out only the 70 new emoji, a Bluetooth bug involving Apple Pay, reliability improvements to Microsoft Exchange message syncronization, and a Spotlight input problem,” Wuerthele reports. “Apple does note in a separate security content page that the assorted KRACK wi-fi vulnerabilities have been patched.”

Wuerthele reports, “Apple has also updated it’s developer beta test version of High Sierra 10.13.2.”

MacDailyNews Take: Plus, it’s snappy!

(Much snappier than our slightly belated coverage of it.)

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Robert P. Hartle” for the heads up.]