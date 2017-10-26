MacDailyNews Take: Cough – notch – cough!

“Apple’s not a company that backtracks easily. It’s got a lot of pride and a reputation for moving forward,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “And yet every so often the company makes a decision that it thinks is right and is ultimately proven to be completely wrong.”

“I’m starting to imagine what Apple might do if it decides that some of the decisions it’s made the past few years regarding Mac laptops might have been… misguided,” Snell writes.

1. One USB-C port on the MacBook

2. The low-travel butterfly keyboard

3. The Touch Bar and Touch ID

Read more in the full article here.