“I’m starting to imagine what Apple might do if it decides that some of the decisions it’s made the past few years regarding Mac laptops might have been… misguided,” Snell writes.
1. One USB-C port on the MacBook
2. The low-travel butterfly keyboard
3. The Touch Bar and Touch ID
MacDailyNews Take: No.1 is not a mistake. MacBook is a road machine. As with two generations of MacBook Airs before them, we don’t use our MacBook ports for anything but charging as it is. If you want more ports on a portable, Apple offers other options.
No.2 is ripe for improvement and we fully expect that Apple is continuing to work on their physical keyboard designs.
No.3 is up in the air. Touch ID is going the way of the dodo with Face ID (soon) to arrive. The Touch Bar is fine as it is. It doesn’t need a “killer app.” We use the function row far more often with the Touch Bar than with physical keys.