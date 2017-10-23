Following the subdued reception to the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus from media and tech experts across the U.S., tech recycling site Decluttr.com has reported an unusually high number of trade-ins of the device, with more trade-ins of the 8 and 8 Plus received than any other previous new iPhone launched.

And with the iPhone X shipping soon, the site is expecting even more devices across a range of models to be traded-in, especially with values being at their highest to date.

The site’s latest depreciation stats show that now is the best time for consumers to trade in their old devices. Consumers looking to trade-in their old device ahead of upgrading can get up to 30 percent more if they trade-in prior to the October 27 pre-order date of the iPhone X. Current trade-in values for a device that’s in good condition are as below:

Model Trade-in Value

• iPhone 8 Plus Up to $630

• iPhone 8 Up to $500

• iPhone 7 Plus Up to $400

• iPhone 7 Up to $347

• iPhone 6s Plus Up to $271

• iPhone 6s Up to $260

• iPhone 6 Plus Up to $206

• iPhone 6 Up to $165

• iPhone 5s Up to $83.10

“Following the recent Apple launch, all the buzz and excitement has been around the iPhone X,” said Decluttr.com CMO Liam Howley, in a statement. “Many customers have obviously decided that they would prefer to sell the iPhone 8 while its value is at its highest, up to $630 for the 8 Plus, and put the money towards the new iPhone X which will cost $999 but comes with a host of new features, such as an edge-to-edge display, facial recognition, emoji’s and OLED technology,” said Howley. “Once a new phone enters the top of the market, all older phones will drop in price.”

“We always see an increase in trade-ins ahead of any new iPhone launch,” Howley added. “With the ability to lock-in prices at Decluttr for 14 days, our tech price promise, super-fast next day payments and free shipping, alongside the excitement of the iPhone X launch, we expect to have our busiest period of the year so far.”

Source: Decluttr.com