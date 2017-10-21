“Both are really bug-fixing releases, but iOS does see the return of a feature from an earlier beta,” Wycislik-Wilson reports. “The fourth beta of iOS 11.1 includes the 3D Touch multitasking app switcher. This feature was added in the second beta, but disappeared from the third.”
“If you are registered as a developer,” Wycislik-Wilson reports, “you can grab the new beta version of iOS by heading to Settings > General > Software Update.”
MacDailyNews Take: iOS 10.0 was released on September 13, 2016. iOS 10.1 was released on October 24, 2016. Apple released iOS 11 on September 19, 2017. If the company holds true to recent form, we should see the public release of iOS 11.1 on or before Halloween.