Customers with Apple devices can now shop the nearly 12,000 items available in Rite Aid’s online store and use Apple Pay to pay for their purchase. To use, customers just select the Apple Pay button during checkout and the transaction will be processed in a manner similar to when Apple Pay is used in-store.
“Mobility is critically important to our customers and patients. With our transactions growing on smartphones every week, adding Apple Pay, the most popular digital wallet, will be a welcome enhancement,” said David Abelman, Rite Aid executive vice president of marketing, in a statement. “More than half of all visitors to RiteAid.com use their mobile device and the majority of our customers use their iPhone. By accepting Apple Pay as a form of payment online, we’re staying true to our promise of making it easy and convenient for our customers to shop at Rite Aid.”
MacDailyNews Take: Welcome to the futre, RiteAid.com!
