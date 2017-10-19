“Apple explains that the iPhone and Apple Watch microphone “turns your voice into a stream of instantaneous waveform samples, at a rate of 16000 per second” before the detector on device decides if you intended to invoke Siri with your voice,” Hall reports. “As we know, ‘Hey Siri’ relies on the co-processor in iPhones to listen for the trigger word without requiring physical interaction or eating up battery life, and the Apple Watch treats ‘Hey Siri’ differently as it requires having the display on. Apple explains that ‘Hey Siri’ only uses about 5% of the compute budget using this method.”
Hall writes, “The full entry is a neat read, especially if you’re interested in speech recognition or use ‘Hey Siri’ on your iPhone or Apple Watch.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: So, why does “Hey Siri” seem to work better on our Apple Watch units vs. our iPhones? Microphone differences? Psychological?
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Arline M.” for the heads up.]