YouTuber Matthew Roberts has posted his latest 4K drone flyover of Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

The latest footage shows that many more trees have been planted and are being moved into place, although much work on the landscaping remains to be completed. The interior of the main building’s “ring” is coming together as the landscaping in installed.

Footpaths are shown being paved throughout the campus’ grounds. Basketball and tennis courts are being constructed.