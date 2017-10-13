“Barclays analyst Mark Moskowitz predicts that discussion of production delays for the new $999 iPhone will trail off by the spring quarter of next year, ‘setting the stage’ for the company to sell a greater mix of its more expensive phones and boost its profits in the process,” Emily Bary writes for Barron’s.

“He sees earnings per share of $11.58 and revenue of $270 billion for the 2018 calendar year,” Bary writes. “The trade-off, of course, is a less exciting holiday quarter this year, while Apple continues to work out its production issues.”

“Those expecting the iPhone X to have a similar effect as the iPhone 6 did might be disappointed, however, according to Moskowitz,” Bary writes. “Moskowitz argues that while the features of the iPhone X are ‘cool,’ the phone’s base model will be priced at a 369% premium to others in smartphone land, which could be hard for people to justify.”

