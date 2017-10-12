This update:
• Fixes an issue where audio and haptic feedback would not work on som iPhone 7 and 7 Plus devices
• Addresses an issue where touch input was un responsive on some iPhone 6s displays because they were not serviced with genuine Apple parts
Note: Non-genuine replacement displays may have compromised visual quality and may fail to work correctly. Apple-certified screen repairs are performed by trusted experts who use genuine Apple parts. See support.apple.com for more information.
For information on the security content of this update, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
