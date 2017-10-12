“Bay Area technology firms, many of whose workers and leaders can smell smoke in their offices from distant wildfires, are donating money and services to the relief efforts for the many left without shelter by the blazes raging across Northern California,” Kate Galbraith reports for The San Francisco Chronicle.

“It’s the latest round of corporate giving in the wake of natural disasters,” Galbraith reports. “Many tech companies also pledged aid in the wake of devastating hurricanes that hit the Gulf and East coasts and Puerto Rico.”

Galbraith reports, “Apple said it plans a $1 million donation to fire-relief efforts and is also matching employee donations two-for-one.”

Our thoughts are with our Bay Area friends & neighbors affected by wildfires. Please stay safe! Apple is donating to aid relief efforts. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 10, 2017



