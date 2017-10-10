“A patent-holding company that stands to win 12.5 cents for every iPhone sold has filed a new lawsuit against Apple,” Joe Mullin reports for Ars Technica. “Ironworks Patents LLC is a patent-enforcement company formed earlier this year, with no apparent business other than filing lawsuits over patents. It’s a business model that’s now decades old, and companies that engage in it are often derided as ‘patent trolls.'”

“The company has inherited a patent portfolio belonging to MobileMedia Ideas LLC, which has already proven its value. MobileMedia Ideas was a kind of ‘corporate troll,’ majority-owned by a patent pool called MPEG-LA. Minority stakes in MobileMedia were owned by Sony and Nokia, who also provided patents that could be used in lawsuits against other tech companies,” Mullin reports. “Last year, a Delaware federal jury found that Apple’s iPhone infringed a MobileMedia patent and ordered Apple to pay $3 million in damages. A judge later increased that amount to $10.7 million, or $0.125 per infringing unit, which included millions of iPhone 3G and iPhone 4 units.”

“While that case is on appeal, the MobileMedia portfolio was sold to Ironworks,” Mullin reports. “On Friday, Ironworks filed a new lawsuit seeking to ensure it has the rights to collect royalties for all later iPhone models—from the iPhone 4S all the way up to the still-not-shipped iPhone X.”

