“Though the cameras in Apple’s latest iPhones boast the same megapixel count as last year’s models,” AppleInsider writes, “the new devices sport greatly improved internal components, from ‘deeper’ pixels to an upgraded image signal processor.”

Apple’s A11 Bionic chip includes a new image processor which supports computational photography functions including lighting estimation, wide color capture, and advanced pixel processing.

See how the new hardware compares to its predecessor in this video:



Direct link to video here.